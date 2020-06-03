Community of Frankfort reacts to governor’s hanging in effigy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The lynching of an effigy of Kentucky’s governor made national headlines.

Wednesday, a group called Focus on Race Relations (FORR) gathered to talk about not just that hanging and its message, but also the 111th anniversary of a real lynching of African-American, John Maxey, in Frankfort.

FORR Frankfort says the message is simple: Kentuckians cannot and should not tolerate what happened when a group of protesters hung the governor in effigy.

“I will tell you that Sunday, on a Sunday, here at the capitol was something that I can’t say I ever expected,” says Governor Andy Beshear.

Like many, Beshear was shocked to see himself as a dummy hung from a tree.

“They proceeded to hang him and I just remember I just started filming with my camera, and my phone and I was live streaming on Facebook. I was like, you know, people have to see that this heinous act is going on right now,” says Gerry Seavo James, the freelance journalist who captured the hanging on video.

James, who happened to be covering the rally, was stunned.

“The way that Terry threw the rope around the tree, it triggered me to think about like lynchings that how African-Americans have been lynched, historically. And just the scene. It was happy, jovial, kids were around, people taking pictures, and it just was very like haunting,” describes James.

Several who spoke in Frankfort shared a common theme – the hanging sent message of hate and underlying racism – a message that could have been avoided with a little thought.

“It was a very negative message. Something much more positive would’ve been appropriate,” says Anna Marie Rosen, a member of FORR.

“If you’re trying to put out a message about tyranny and oppression and trying to affect change and get people on your side, is this the way to do it?” asks James.

James says he doesn’t believe the protesters really intended to be racist, but says they should’ve taken a deeper look at what lynching means historically.

“I’ve encountered lots of racism in my life, but I’ve been privileged not to encounter such a heinous act right in front of me, and so it sticks with me,” says James.

The governor says even with what happened to him, he’ll never be able to understand the depth of emotions that racism has brought on for years.