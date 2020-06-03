Black faith leaders set to speak on racial injustice, inequity Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)-Black faith leaders from in and around Lexington plan to speak Thursday on racial injustice and inequity, according to the People’s Campaign Kentucky.

They plan to issue call to action to government officials and business and community leaders.

They’re scheduled to gather at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Main Street Baptist Church, 582 W. Main Street in Lexington.

The meeting comes after six days of protest in Lexington, calling for changes in accountability to the city’s police force and showing solidarity with protesters across the world after the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville.

“Being black is not a crime. All of us must be treated with equal dignity and respect. The understandable unrest that is tearing our nation apart in far too many of our great cities is not what we want to happen here. We must, therefore, strike preemptively in order to mitigate to the best of our ability the seriously negative aspects of frustration that has fermented for 400 years,” said Pastor C. B. Akins of First Baptist Church of Bracktown.

The black faith leaders planning to gather say they have identified critical areas of concern the community needs to address, which include policies connected to law enforcement and economic inclusion.