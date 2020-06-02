Our Nice Weather is Ending, Here’s What to Expect Next

The nice weather continues, but I’m tracking two weather makers, which will bring showers and storms as early as Wednesday night. A cold front will push across Central and Eastern Kentucky late on Friday. Behind the front, drier and cooler air for the weekend.

TONIGHT – Mostly Clear, warm, and breezy as lows cool to the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY – Mostly sunny and breezy as highs warm to the upper 80s.

