Our Nice Weather is Ending, Here’s What to Expect Next

The nice weather continues, but I’m tracking two weather makers, which will bring showers and storms as early as Wednesday night. A cold front will push across Central and Eastern Kentucky late on Friday. Behind the front, drier and cooler air for the weekend.
TONIGHT – Mostly Clear, warm, and breezy as lows cool to the middle 60s.
WEDNESDAY – Mostly sunny and breezy as highs warm to the upper 80s.
- Advertisement -
Join our ABC36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group
—–
Follow the ABC36 Storm Team on Social Media:
Follow Jason on Facebook | Instagram
Follow Alyssa on Facebook | Instagram
Follow Justin on Twitter
Email George at GZabrecky@wtvq.com