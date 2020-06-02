State still analyzing whether ‘coronavirus bump’ happening

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky reported 155 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday, but it’s still too early to tell whether the economic reopening is causing what appears to be an increase in cases.

“We want to get it right, we want to make a reasonable determination to know whether it is a new bump,” Gov. Andy Beshear said during his briefing Tuesday.

He said it would take “five, six, seven days” to see whether widespread testing at long-term care facilities is contributing to the increase.

“It’s natural with more people out interacting with each other that we might see more cases,” Beshear said.

The new cases pushed the state total to 10,185. Of that, 481 patients remain in the hospital and 85 are in ICU. More importantly, 3,275 have recovered.

A total of 253,585 tests have been done in the state.

Of the new cases, a number were in areas in and around Fayette County. Fayette County had 10 new cases while others were confirmed in Pulaski, Anderson, Jessamine, Woodford, Boyle, Mercer and Pendleton counties, among others.

The state also reported three new deaths, with ones in Jefferson and Clay. The state has recorded 442 deaths since the first cases were confirmed in the state in early March.