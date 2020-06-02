Nourish hits milestone: 50,000 meals and counting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Nourish Lexington, which was organized to help people in the hospitality industry and others hit hard financially by the coronavirus-prompted economic shutdown, has reached a milestone.

In the eight weeks since it started, the non-profit has prepared and distributed more than 50,000 meals.

- Advertisement -

The organization also announced it has surpassed the $200,000 mark on dollars spent in the local economy. To date, 32 shift workers received payment.

In addition, Nourish Lexington received $10,000 from the Coronavirus Response Fund at the Blue Grass Community Foundation.

“The outpouring of support and generosity has been overwhelming but not surprising,” said FoodChain Executive Director Becca Self. “Lexington is a caring community. We pick each other up in fundamental ways that demonstrate our love for one another.”

In the last two weeks, Nourish Lexington distributed 15,254 meals – including 4,400 school lunches. Partners included UK Dining/Aramark/Athenian, Bayou Bluegrass Catering, BLVD, Minton’s and Pie Five Pizza.

Food distribution this week will be held at 5:30 p.m. each week day at FoodChain, 501 W. Sixth St., and The Red Mile, 1200 Red Mile Road. Meal preparation partners include Athenian/UK Dining, Bayou Bluegrass Catering and Minton’s.

Nourish Lexington is fueled by donations from community partners and the public. To learn more about this effort and help feed members of the community who need it most, visit www.nourishlexington.org or https://bgcf.givingfuel.com/nourishfund.

To apply to work a shift at the Nourish Kitchen, receive a meal or learn more about donating product or kitchen space to Nourish Lexington, visit www.nourishlexington.org.



Nourish Lexington is an initiative to utilize the skills and talents of hospitality workers recently unemployed due to the COVID-19 closings to provide prepared meals to those who need immediate access to food. In exchange for preparing and delivering meals, food service workers will receive a $60 payment for a four-hour shift.

Meals will be distributed to hospitality industry families, other families in need, seniors in affordable housing apartment complexes and children and their families through family resource coordinators.