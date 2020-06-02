McDonald’s hiring across Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- McDonald’s restaurants want to fill 850 job openings in Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

Positions range from crew members to store, and area managers.

McDonald’s says it offers flexible scheduling, career development opportunities for employees, including training programs, tuition assistance, and high school completion courses.

The company says last year, it awarded nearly half a million dollars in college tuition assistance to employees in the Lexington, Louisville, and southern Indiana region.