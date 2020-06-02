Lost hiker has to be airlifted to medical care

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – One of five hikers lost in Rockcastle County Monday had to be airlifted to medical care after being found.

Around 2:30 Monday, crews from the Pongo Volunteer Fire Department, Mt. Vernon Fire Department, and Rockcastle County EMS were called to Price Branch Road for four hikers who were lost in the woods, according to the Mt. Vernon Fire Facebook page.

Price Branch Road is south of Mt. Vernon on the edge of the Daniel Boone National Forest.

One of the hikers was having a medical emergency, according to the department’s post.

Fire crews used off-road vehicles to search for and locate the lost hikers. Once located, one person was transported out by Mt. Vernon fire to an awaiting Rockcastle EMS ambulance and then airlifted from the scene by PHI Air Medical.