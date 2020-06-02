Lexington-Fayette County Health Dept. official on Good Morning America

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington-Fayette County Health Department employee was featured on ABC News Tuesday morning during Good Morning America.

The department tweeted that Jessica Cobb appeared on the show to talk about contact tracing and the role it plays in the COVID-19 response.

“Contact tracing involves when you identify a new case, you speak with them about anybody whom they may have had contact with while they were infectious,” said Cobb.

Cobb’s comments were included in a new “GMA” series called “Work Smart”. It looks at businesses that have openings and the new opportunities created because of the Coronavirus.

You can watch the full segment HERE.