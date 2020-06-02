Kentucky cities, counties get funds to hire officers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Beattyville, Berea, Booneville, Morgan County and 15 other Kentucky police and sheriff’s departments were among dozens nationwide to receive part of more than $400 million in federal money Tuesday to pay for police officers on the street.

The Department of Justice the funding through the Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) COPS Hiring Program (CHP).A total of 596 law enforcement agencies across the nation, which allows those agencies to hire 2,732 additional full-time law enforcement professionals.

The Kentucky agencies, the number of officers funded and the amount of money granted includes:

KY Allen County Sheriff’s Department 1 $123,138

KY Beattyville Police Department 1 $125,000

KY Berea, City of 2 $250,000

KY Booneville, City of 1 $60,502

KY Carlisle County Sheriff’s Department 2 $203,106

KY Corbin Police Department 2 $250,000

KY Daviess County Sheriff’s Department 2 $250,000

KY Elkton Police Department 1 $125,000

KY Elliott County Fiscal Court 1 $203,036

KY Flemingsburg Police Department 1 $125,000

KY Monroe County Sheriff’s Department 2 $221,418

KY Morgan County Sheriff’s Department 1 $94,710

KY Morgantown Police Department 2 $250,000

KY Owenton, City of 1 $125,000

KY Paducah Police Department 3 $375,000

KY Russell County Sheriff’s Department 2 $144,467

KY Simpson County Sheriff’s Office 2 $250,000

KY Stanton, City of 1 $154,611

KY Union County Sheriff’s Department 4 $500,000

“The Department of Justice is committed to providing the police chiefs and sheriffs of our great nation with needed resources, tools, and support. The funding announced today will bolster their ranks and contribute to expanding community policing efforts nationwide,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “A law enforcement agency’s most valuable assets are the men and women who put their lives on the line every day in the name of protecting and serving their communities.”

The COPS Hiring Program is a competitive award program intended to reduce crime and advance public safety through community policing by providing direct funding for the hiring of career law enforcement officers.

In addition to providing financial support for hiring, CHP provides funding to state, local, and tribal law enforcement to enhance local community policing strategies and tactics.

In a changing economic climate, CHP funding helps law enforcement agencies maintain sufficient sworn personnel levels to promote safe communities.

Funding through this program had been on hold since the spring of 2018 due to a nationwide injunction that was lifted earlier this year.

CHP applicants were required to identify a specific crime and disorder problem focus area and explain how the funding will be used to implement community policing approaches to that problem focus area.

Forty-three percent of the awards will focus on violent crime, while the remainder of the awards will focus on a variety of issues including school-based policing to fund school resource officer positions, building trust and respect, and opioid education, prevention, and intervention.

The COPS Office received nearly 1,100 applications requesting more than 4,000 law enforcement positions.