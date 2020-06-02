Driver ejected, catches fire, deputy may have saved him

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Knox County Sheriff’s deputy may have

saved a man’s life early Tuesday.

According to the department, Deputy Bobby Jones responded to a report of an abandoned car burning on Highway 11 in the Cannon community at about 1:10 a.m. Tuesday.

When he arrived, he found a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado that apparently had smashed into a bridge and erupted in flames. Wondering about the driver, Jones began searching the area and discovered the driver had been ejected through the windshield and on fire and seriously injured under the bridge.

Jones was able to put out the fire and call for medical attention for the driver, 42-year-old Clinton D. Roark, of Barbourville. He was taken to the Barbourville Regional Hospital by Knox Ambulance Service and later air lifted to UK Medical Center.

Richland Fire Department also responded to the scene.