Drainage work to close road in Stanton

STANTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Installation of a new aluminum drainage culvert will close a busy road in Stanton in Powell County for two days, starting Wednesday.

According to the state, KY 2026 — Maple Street — will be closed from June 3 to June 5 at milepoint 3.8 for the road work. The road is expected to reopen late Friday afternoon, the state said.

Drivers will need to find an alternate route. Motorists can use KY 2073 (Halls Lane), KY 11/KY 15 (West College Avenue), and KY 213 (North Main Street) to bypass the closure.

Local city streets are also available as a detour route.

Signs, electronic message boards, and barricades will be in place to notify motorists of the closure.