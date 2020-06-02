More than $9,000 seized in drug bust

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A couple are charged with drug

trafficking and more than $9,000 is seized after a sheriff’s deputy spots their car hidden at the back of a cemetery.

- Advertisement -

According to the Garrard County Police Department, 37-year-old Robert Tillery, of Berea, and 36-year-old Choemae Bradley, of Mt. Vernon, were charged with trafficking in meth, synthetoc drugs and other drugs.

At about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, K9 Officer Evan Preston was sent to Cartersville Cemetery after a citizen reported suspected drug activity. He found a vehicle concealed in the back of the cemetery, according to the department.

When it started to leave the cemetery, he stopped the car for having a canceled license plate, the department said.

Bradley, who was driving, gave consent to search and officers found 3.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine, synthetic marijuana, hyrdocodone pills, suboxone and used needles, according to the department. They also seized $9,221 in cash.