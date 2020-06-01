UPDATE: Body of swimmer who went missing in Kentucky River found

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A five day search for the body of a man who went under while swimming in the Kentucky River in Jessamine County ended Monday with the recovery of the body.

The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released. Jessamine County Emergency Management says the body was found at Lock 7 in High Bridge.

On May 28, witnesses told investigators the man jumped into the river to go swimming and never came back up. Search crews began looking for the man that evening and by the next morning, the rescue mission turned into a recovery effort.

*Note: The photo that accompanies this story is courtesy of Jessamine County Emergency Management