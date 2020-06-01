June starts off dry and sunny

Dry and sunny weather across the Bluegrass to start the first week of June. High temperatures will move from the upper 70s to low 80s early on in the week. Dry weather for the first few days will turn into scattered showers by the middle of the week. – Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews

Monday – Sunny and dry, with seasonal high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Monday Night – Mostly clear and mild, with low temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

