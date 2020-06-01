Protester killed early Monday in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS/WTVQ) – At least one person is dead after an incident in Louisville early Monday morning. Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered the Kentucky State Police to carry out an independent investigation of the incident.

According to LMPD Chief Conrad, officers and National Guard soldiers

were sent to Dino’s Food Mart on 26th and Broadway around 12:15 a.m. on June 1 to break up a large crowd that had gathered in the parking lot.

As they began clearing the lot, someone in the crowd began shooting at

them. Both LMPD officers and National Guard soldiers returned fire. At

some point, a man was shot and killed.

Louisville Metro Police are interviewing several persons of interest,

according to Chief Conrad, and they are collecting video from the

incident. Chief Conrad also said the information about this incident may

change as the department continues to investigate. The department is

expected to release more information later today.

The identities of the victim or any potential suspects have not been

released.