The Latest: Independent autopsy for Floyd expected Monday

(AP) – The attorney for George Floyd’s family is expected to announce findings Monday of an independent autopsy into his death a week after a Minneapolis officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes.

His death sparked days of protests in Minneapolis that have spread to cities around America. An official autopsy last week said the combined effects of being restrained, potential intoxicants in Floyd’s system and his underlying health issues, including heart disease, likely contributed to his death.

- Advertisement -

No other details about intoxicants were immediately released. Attorney Ben Crump had announced plans to commission the family’s own autopsy.