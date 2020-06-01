Gyms back open in Kentucky

Gyms are back open in Kentucky. Monday marked the first day members could get back to their old workout routines in nearly three months.

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ)- Gyms are back open in Kentucky. Monday marked the first day members could get back to their old workout routines in nearly three months.

It isn’t New Year’s Day, but gyms across the state certainly have that resolution feel.

- Advertisement -

“It definitely has that refresh feel to it, that start again, something new,” said Lauren Colston, BODYFIT Lexington general manager. “You can tell the people coming in the door today were really excited.”

After nearly three months without members, BODYFIT Lexington was briefly empty Monday, just long enough for Colston to take a deep breath and assess part one of day one.

“I mean it’s been exciting. It’s been interesting. We’re learning a lot of new things like working with a mask and things like that,” said Colston.

BODYFIT, like gyms across the state, can only be at a third of capacity. Each room has tape sections and new class exercise to keep everyone space. While the gym makes sure everything is sanitized between classes, members are even more responsible for keeping their area clean.

“You come to the door, ‘Hey, here’s your spray bottle. This is your rag you keep it with you the entire time, so it’s a little bit more like personalized. This is your own little cleaning kit. Know that we’re going to do a lot of extra before and after that you’re in here,'” said Colston.

Just like the initial wave that comes at the start of the new year, Colston expects a similar trend now that gyms are back up and running.

“I’ll have been here since about 5:30 am. I’ll be here until about 6:30-7 tonight, so it’ll be a long day. It’ll be a long week, but honestly it’s worth it,” said Colston. “This is what I love to do. It’s just nice to see people in person again.”