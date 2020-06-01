Explorium of Lexington summer camp going virtual

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Registration is underway for summer camp at the Explorium of Lexington. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, camp will look a little different this year.

Uncovering the Universe camp will now take place virtually.

Sign up is underway for the camp which organizers say will still include gravity experiments, constellation creation, discovery of planets, and a chat with Twyman Clements, CEO of Space Tango, who work with the International Space Station.

For elementary students, there will be 5-6 activities Monday through Thursday and a zoom sharing time on Fridays. Each camper will receive a booklet with instructions and games, all disposable items will be available for pick up the Thursday prior to camp. There will be links to videos that the kids can watch each day to help them get ready for the activities.

A mini camp is also available which is 4 hands-on activities for families that don’t want to do the entire camp.

A member discount is available for both camps and second child discounts for the weeklong camp.

Registration closes on Wednesday for the weeklong camp or mini camp. You can register HERE.

For a list of other camps, click HERE.