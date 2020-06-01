Death investigation underway in Logan County

OLMSTEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – A death investigation is underway in Logan County after a man was found dead behind his house where he was attending to a small brush fire, according to Kentucky State Police.

Investigators say foul play is not suspected.

The man was identified as 64-year old Michael Wilder, of Olmstead. He was found around 1:45 p.m. Monday at the home on James Rose Road.

His cause of death is unknown, according to KSP. An autopsy is scheduled at the State Medical Examiner’s Office.