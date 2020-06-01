Aqua-Tots Swim School is ready to take on lessons again

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The weather is warming up and that usually means pools begin to open but climbing into the pool this year is going to look a little different because of COVID-19.

Sidney Dukes, the local marketing coordinator at Aqua-Tots Swim School says, “the world has changed a little bit but water safety does remain.”

The Aqua-Tots are back in the pool.

The program for children ages four months and up teaches skills that include the back float, elementary swim style strokes and other moves to help them in the water.

Aqua-Tots is making other changes to keep everyone safe in the wake of COVID-19.

Dukes says, “We’re opening with our full circle of safety program, this means that we just have extra measures as far as cleaning, limiting the number of people in our facility, on top of our daily cleaning routine we have a nightly check sheet that all of our staff must go through and we have outside cleaners coming in to make sure that we are double checking all of those.”

Dukes says the coaches learned new methods of teaching that will help everyone avoid too much contact and there are markers throughout to help parents keep six feet apart.

They are also limiting touchpoints throughout their facility by implementing no-touch check-in and digital aqua cards.

Team members will be required to wear masks during their shifts and they will continue to follow the CDC guidelines.

Dukes offered some summer safety tips for families who will be around water:

-Always have someone watching the water.

-Enroll your kids in swim lessons because they will remember them for life.

-Recognize the signs of drowning and learn CPR.