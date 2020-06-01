2020 Kentucky Teacher of the Year arrested at Louisville protest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS/WTVQ) — Marion C. Moore School teacher and 2020 Kentucky Teacher of the Year Matthew Kaufmann was arrested on an unspecific misdemeanor charge while participating in a protest over the Breonna Taylor case Sunday.

JCPS confirmed to WHAS, that Kaufmann is an employee, and said the district “supports the right of our employees to peacefully protest.”

“Kentucky’s 2020 Teacher of the Year was arrested protesting for his students,” Craig said. “Sadly @louisvillemayor and @LMPD took what little respect might have been left for law enforcement in Louisville and completely shredded it this weekend.”

According to WHAS, University of Louisville men’s basketball staff member was also among the dozens arrested during Saturday’s protests.

Metro police said Kahil Fennel, director of basketball operations, was charged with unlawful assembly.

“Earlier this morning Kahil and I spoke and I was made aware of his booking,” Mack said. “I stand by my statement I made later in the morning and I stand by Kahil. When he feels the time is right he will comment.”

A protester was also killed early Monday in Louisville. More HERE.