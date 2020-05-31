Tracking a Nice Start to the Workweek

A powerful ridge of high pressure will create a nice start to the workweek. Showers and storms return as a slow moving weather maker moves into Central and Eastern Kentucky late week. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
Tonight – Mostly clear as lows cool to the middle 40s.
Monday – Mostly sunny as highs warm to the middle 70s.
