Protesters march for the third night in a row in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Protesters calling for racial justice marched for the third night in a row in downtown Lexington on Sunday.

Lexington Police once again were out in full riot gear as a precaution.

- Advertisement -

The crowd initially gathered at the justice center plaza at the corner of Main Street and Limestone Street. The protesters left the staging area marched through the streets of downtown.

Look for team coverage through the eyes of a protester and people making sure the demonstrators are safe, coming up on ABC 36 News at 11.