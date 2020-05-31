More businesses in Kentucky allowed to reopen Monday, June 1

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s gradual reopening continues Monday, June 1, when another group of businesses can reopen if the state’s health safety guidelines are followed.

The businesses were closed by Governor Andy Beshear weeks ago as a way to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Below is the reopening list for the the month of June:

he Pike County Health Department mapped out the list of businesses set to reopen on June 1. This is part of Governor Andy Beshear’s plan to open the state’s economy in phases.

June 1:

-Auctions

-Auto/Dirt Tracks – Aquatic Centers

-Bowling Alleys

-Fishing Tournaments

-Fitness Centers

-Kentucky State Park Lodges

-Movie Theaters

-Salato Wildlife Education Center

June 8:

-Aquariums

-Distilleries

-Libraries

-Limited Outdoor Attractions

-Museums

-Horse Shows

-Some Childcare (In-home)

June 11:

-Kentucky Horse Park

-Kentucky State Park Campgrounds

June 15:

-Some Childcare (Center-based)

-Youth Sports (Low-contact)

June 29:

-Bars

-Groups of 50 or fewer

-Youth Sports (Expanded Activity)