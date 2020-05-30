Trooper say 5-year-old dies trying to cross the street

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say a 5-year-old and an 11-year-old crossed into the street, the collision killing the 5-year-old.

Troopers say Friday afternoon the two girls were trying to cross Pembroke Oak Grove Road when they stepped into the path of a pickup truck towing a trailer.

Both girls were taken to the hospital, the 5-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the 11-year-old was treated for leg injuries according to State Police.

The condition of the driver wasn’t released.

The crash is still an ongoing investigation.