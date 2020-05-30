Fantastic Weather Continues, Until…

A powerful ridge of high pressure will create a fantastic end to the weekend and start to the new workweek. Showers and storms return as a slow moving weather maker moves into Central and Eastern Kentucky late week. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
Sunday – Mostly sunny and nice as highs warm to the lower 70s.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear as lows cool to the middle 40s.
