UPDATE: Funeral for parents killed in crash after son’s graduation

FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The parents killed in a car accident leaving their son’s high school graduation from Fleming County High School were buried together in a service Saturday.

The graduate, Dalton Barnett, and his older brother were injured in the accident which occurred just after 9 a.m. Saturday, May 23, in Flemingsburg in Fleming County.

A graveside service for 53-year-old Nancy Carol Jolly Barnett and 56-year-old Lyndon Johnson Barnett who went by Johnson, both of Ewing, was held at noon Saturday, May 30 at Sunnyside Cemetery (Mt. Tabor) with Bro. Greg Grimes officiating, according to the obituary at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.

One of the couple’s sons, L.J. Barnett shared his fondness at the service for the two’s childlike playfulness and his mom’s sense of humor.

Pallbearers for Nancy include Justin Harding, Josh Harding, Jerry Mitchell, Stevie Howe, Rodney Earlywine, and Andy Jolly II.

Pallbearers for Johnson include Michael Dale Emmons, Robert Barnett, Christopher Barnett, Ronnie Hunt, Terri Moore, Charlie Applegate, and Kelly Barnett.

They were on their way to lunch after Dalton Barnett’s graduation when the accident happened.

Nancy Barnett was driving westbound on KY 599 in a 2008 Chevrolet Impala when she turned left onto KY 11, striking a 2002 Chevrolet pickup driven north on KY 11 by 52-year-old Anthony Bailey, of Wellington, the KSP said.

Bailey, and a passenger, Nancy Bailey, were not injured, according to troopers.

Two other passengers in the Barnett car, 26-year-old Michael Barnett, and 18-year-old Dalton Barnett, were taken to the UK Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

According to their obituary, Nancy was born in Fleming County on Dec. 7, 1966, the daughter of Dorothy Dickson Jolly and the late Ronald Jolly. She was currently employed at Pioneer Trace Nursing Home.

Born in Bourbon County on Feb. 11, 1964, Johnson was the son of Ethel Townsend Barnett and the late Kelly Barnett. Among other things, he was a farmer and mechanic.

Nancy and Johnson are survived by their three sons, L.J. (Jennifer) Barnett, Michael Barnett, and Dalton Barnett, and their two grandsons, Lucas Barnett and Brian Barnett.

Nancy and Johnson are also survived by her sister, Darlene Harding (Jerry Mitchell); her nephews, Josh Harding, Justin (Kacy) Harding; her niece, Amber Wright; and her great nieces, Kelsey Harding, Lillie Harding, Destiny Wright, and Gracie Wright.

Johnson and Nancy are also survived by his sisters, Ethel Reed, Rosie (Donald) Riggs; his brothers, Ernest (Rhonda) Barnett, Kelly (Connie) Barnett; his nieces, Rita Davis, Stacy Davis, Anna Reed, Tonya Williams, and Jessica Posey; and his nephews Robert, Christopher, Kelly, and Josh Barnett.

Nancy and Johnson were preceded in death by their son, John Barnett; her father, Ronald Jolly; his father, Kelly Barnett; her brother, Mike Dickson; his brother, Kenny Barnett; and a dear friend of his, Henry Treadway.

To help offset expenses for the family, donations may be made to Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.

A GoFundMe account also has been set up to help the family with expenses.