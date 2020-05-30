Lexington mayor speaks out ahead of Sunday’s protest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – In a Facebook video, Mayor Linda Gorton spoke out about the police brutality protest in Lexington.

Gorton said she feels protestor’s pain and she wants to work toward change.

“My heart hurts for our nation as painful events, rooted in injustice, have left people dead or wounded and several families in pain,” Gorton said. “The work ahead of us starts with listening – listening to the voices of all of our citizens to ensure that people feel welcomed here. All people.”

The next protest is scheduled for Sunday at 8 p.m. ABC 36 News will continue its coverage.

