FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – In a release Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear says 13 people have died from the coronavirus, raising the total number of deaths to 431.

Beshear says there are 247 new cases, bringing that total to at least 9,704. He says at least 3,232 Kentuckians have recovered

- Advertisement -

According to Beshear, more than 65,800 tests were reported this week, which to date is believed to be the most in one week.