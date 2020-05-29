Get ready for a weekend full of sunshine!

We’ve got beautiful weather heading into the weekend. Sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures will take over Saturday through the start of next week as a cold front passes through. Rain chances and temperatures will increase towards the end of next week. -Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews

FRIDAY– Partly cloudy, with a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm, with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT – Decreasing clouds overnight, not quite as warm, with low temperatures back to the mid 50s.

