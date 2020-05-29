Police run down five teen home invasion suspects

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown Police literally ran down five

home invasion suspects Wednesday evening and during a search, later recovered stolen weapons and other items.

According to police, the five Georgetown residents charged with robbery,

burglary and receiving stolen property include: Calvyn Lemel Winston, 19; Gary Wayne Estepp III, 18; Christian Eloy Silva, 18; Donald Martin, 18; and Jaden Nance, 18.

On Wednesday, Georgetown police responded to a reported armed home

invasion on Old Lemons Mill Road where officers learned five men had broken into the home, and while one held a juvenile at gunpoint, the others stole items, the department said on its Facebook page.

The five intruders fled on foot.

Other officers spotted the five on Louie B. Nunn Road and when the five scattered, officers ran them down, police said.

A gun and several electronics stolen from the home were recovered.