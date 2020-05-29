Mitch McConnell stresses need to wear face masks in public

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP/WTVQ) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is stressing the importance of wearing masks in public as the nation’s economy reopens. In doing so, the Kentucky Republican waded into a politically charged issue.

McConnell has toured hospitals this week in his home state. During the stops, he has stressed wearing masks and following social distancing guidelines to combat the coronavirus.

McConnell also said more testing, better treatment and coming up with a vaccine will be key to returning to normalcy.

His mask-wearing is in stark contrast to the unwillingness of a key political ally to do so. President Donald Trump has refused to wear face coverings and polls find that conservative Americans are more likely to forgo them.