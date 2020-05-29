Lancaster Police invest in future with scholarships

LANCASTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lancaster Police Department, in partnership with the Kentucky Agency for Substance Abuse Policy, is investing in the future.

The department has awarded $500 scholarships to two college students who currently work in the Lancaster Police Department.

According to Police Chief Rodney Kidd, Dawn Gifford is working toward a degree in human resource management at Bluegrass Community Technical College.

She is working as the business office manager for the Lancaster Police Department.

Sophia Matich also is enrolled with Bluegrass Community Technical Collage and is majoring in criminal justice. Matich is currently an intern working as a receptionist at the department.