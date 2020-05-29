A break from the heat & humidity…

Overview: A Canadian high pressure will settle into the Bluegrass Region for our weekend giving us quite a bit of sunshine and pleasant temperatures.

Tonight: Showers & thunderstorms ending early, lows around 55

Saturday: Partly cloudy with an isolated sprinkle, mild with a high around 72

Sunday: Mostly sunny & nice with a high around 71

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low around 75

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & a little warmer with a high around 82

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid, highs in the upper 80s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few showers & thunderstorms, Highs in the middle 80s

Friday: Few showers & thunderstorms with a high around 83

AMS Meteorologist George Zabrecky

gzabrecky@wtvq.com