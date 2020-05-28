Woman gets 68 months for role in 5-county drug ring

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 55-year-old Somerset woman is sentenced 68 months in prison for her role in a scheme to shuttle methamphetamine between Louisville and Somerset.

Kathie Diane Huff was sentenced Wednesday in U.s. District Court in London. Her prison term will be followed by four years on supervised release.

- Advertisement -

She faced up to 10 years in prison.

She previously pleaded guilty to charges in a conspiracy to bring 907 grams of meth to Pulaski County, Sheriff Greg Speck said, noting she and her suppliers also possessed firearms.

In Huff’s original plea agreement, she admitted she helped distribute more than 500 grams of the highly addictive drug in Pulaski, Anderson, Laurel, McCreary an Wayne counties between September 2017 and March 2019.

Related Article: Epstein suicide sparks fresh round of conspiracy theories

Three co-conspirators were sentence previously.

— David Ameral, who was fingered as the Louisville supplier, was sentenced to 137 months;

— Ignacio Brasfield, of Pulaski County, who got drugs from Ameral and brought them to Somerset, was sentenced to 151 months;

— Robert Jerome “Cotty” Beach, of Pulaski County, was sentenced to 157 months.

DEA Task Force officer and member of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, Chris Lyon, is the agent on the case.

Speck credited multi-agency cooperation in seeing the case to the end. Involved in the investigation were the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force, the Somerset Police Department, the Kentucky State Police, the Louisville Metro Police Department, and the Lawrenceburg Police Department.