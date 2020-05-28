Reminder: Sign up for LHS’s virtual “Mutt Strutt”

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Humane Society’s annual fundraising event “Mutt Strut” is going virtual this year due to COVID-19.

Director of Fundraising Ashley Hammond says it’s normally their biggest fundraiser of the year, “that brings in much needed funds for the animals here in Lexington and surrounding communities that we are able to help.”

- Advertisement -

Hammond says because of the pandemic, they’re unable to gather for the walk in person.

“For several years we have been able to draw a crowd of 700-800 people at our Keeneland event,” said Hammond.

Those who register for the event can begin raising funds on their individual pages and win prizes for each goal passed.

Related Article: Cat hospital asking for holiday donations on its Angel Cat Tree

Already, Hammond says, “We’ve had about 300 people register.”

Registration for adults is $25 and kids are $20. Pets do not need to be registered.

The event will now take place virtually on Saturday, June 6. Participants are encouraged to take pictures with your 4-legged friend and share them on social media using the hashtag #LHSVIRTUALMUTTSTRUT. LHS will share your photos throughout the day.

One lucky strutter who raises the most money for the animals will win a prize basket for them and their pup.

The event is co-sponsored by Feeders Supply. You can register HERE.