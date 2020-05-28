PRHBTN fall festival canceled by COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A festival that had been planning its 10th anniversary event instead is having to put things off until 2021 because of the coronovirus outbreak.

Every Fall since 2011, PRHBTN has showcased talented Kentucky artists alongside national and international street artists in Lexington.

“Unfortunately 2020 has presented challenges that we could not anticipate,” the group said in a statement. “We are reluctantly cancelling the mural portion of this year’s PRHBTN street art festival, because the current climate presents challenges that we can not safely overcome.”

The festival is funded by donations from individuals and businesses and “right now our community is hurting, and we can’t ask for money to support PRHBTN when so many are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We should be helping each other right now. Murals can wait,” the organizers said Thursday in a statement.

“We will be back with more murals in 2021 and can’t wait to celebrate with you when it is safe to do so.”