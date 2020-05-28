Plan for traffic, celebrations Friday in Paris, Frenchburg

MONTGOMERY/MENIFEE COUNTIES, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers in Paris and Franchburg may want to plan a little extra time Friday evening. Better yet, they might even want to stop and take part in the celebration.

Montgomery County High School’s 330 seniors in the class of 2020 area planning a supersized parade route to celebrate their graduation.

The procession will begin at 5 p.m. at the high school and enter US 460 at Woodford Drive. It will then proceed down to Main Street before turning up North Maysville. The parade will continue on North Maysville until it hits the Indian Mound Drive By-Pass .

It will continue on Indian Mound Drive until Kentucky 11 — Levee Road. The students will then be returned to the high school.

“Expect substantial traffic delays during this time and choose alternate routes if planning to travel during this time,” the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

“The schools and all the agencies working this ask that everyone come out and show their support. Due to current restrictions still in place, we ask that everyone spread out along the route. We will be closing the outer loop of the By-Pass so feel free to park in the emergency lane to cheer them on,” the department said.

The department urges motorists to:

— Not block intersections or park in such a way as to block someone’s sight that is using the intersection.

— Not block the roadway.

— Use care after the parade when re-entering the roadway.

— Drivers can exit their vehicles but should not stop the parade to take photos or give things to the graduates.

— The parade is limited to the graduates only.

Meanwhile, at 7 p.m. in Frenchburg, a parade will wind two miles through town to honor the 2020 graduates from Menifee County High School.

The parade will leave the high school and turn right onto Main Street, going to Highway 36, and turning left, eventually ending at Bethel Baptist Church.

People are asked to remain in their vehicles but cheer on the graduates.