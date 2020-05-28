Man gets 200 months in Richmond drug trafficking case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man originally caught in a drug investigation by the Richmond Police and Madison County Sheriff’s deputies is sentenced to prison.

According to federal court records, 40-year-old Richard Duerson, of Richmond, was sentenced to 200 months in prison, by Chief U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves.

Duerson was convicted in December of conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of cocaine.

According to the evidence at trial, on March 2, 2019, officers with the Richmond Police Department obtained and executed a search warrant on Duerson’s apartment in Richmond.

During the search, in Duerson’s bedroom, officers located quantities of cocaine and more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, including 661 pills containing methamphetamine, as well as approximately $10,000 in cash wrapped in a sock in the bedroom closet.

After Duerson’s arrest, officers investigated several recorded phone calls he made to Jennifer McFarland, his co-defendant, from the Madison County Detention Center, discussing the removal of various items from his apartment.

On March 8, 2019, officers obtained a second search warrant, for

McFarland’s Richmond residence. During this search, officers located approximately 303 grams of methamphetamine, 679 grams of cocaine, several firearms, and multiple items used for mixing and preparing narcotics for sale.

McFarland was sentenced in March 2020 and received 151 months in prison.

Under federal law, Duerson must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for 10 years.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Jeffrey Todd Scott, Special Agent in Charge, DEA Louisville Field Division; Sheriff Mike Coyle, Madison County Sheriff’s Department; and James Ebert, Chief of Police, Richmond Police Department, jointly made the announcement.

The investigation was investigated by the DEA, Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Richmond Police Department, and the Madison County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force.