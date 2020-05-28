FCPS Class of 2020 honored with light and music show

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Downtown Lexington was lit-up Wednesday night in honor of Fayette County Public Schools’ Class of 2020.

A specially programmed light and music show celebrated this year’s graduates on the Main Street side of City Center. The show began at 9:30 p.m. and repeated every thirty minutes with the final show at midnight.

The light show featured the colors of Fayette County Public Schools’ six large high schools and played to Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling.” The song aired on 104.5 The Cat.

Henry Clay High School alum Ross Boggess and other community supporters brought the event together along with City Center and iHeartRadio.

Social distancing was enforced along with other state guidelines for gatherings due to the coronavirus.