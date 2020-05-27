Survey: Not everyone would get a COVID-19 vaccine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Only about half of Americans say they would get a COVID-19 vaccine if the scientists working furiously to create one succeed.

Another 31% simply aren’t sure, while 1 in 5 say they’d refuse.

That’s according to a survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Worldwide, about a dozen vaccine candidates are in early stages of testing in people or poised to begin.

The findings released Wednesday show the public has a lot of questions

U.S. health officials insist safety is the top priority as the leading vaccine candidates move into larger studies.