Tracking Cooler and Drier Air for the Weekend

Tracking a cold front, which arrives late on Friday, giving us our best chance for showers and storms. Cooler and drier air settles in for the weekend. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

TONIGHT– Partly cloudy, with a few showers and storms, as lows cool to the middle 60s.

THURSDAY – Mostly cloudy, with showers and storms, as highs warm to the lower 80s.

- Advertisement -

Join our ABC36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group

—–

Follow the ABC36 Storm Team on Social Media:

Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

Follow Jason on Facebook | Instagram

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews

Follow Alyssa on Facebook | Instagram

Meteorologist Justin Roth

Follow Justin on Twitter

Meteorologist George Zabrecky

Email George at GZabrecky@wtvq.com