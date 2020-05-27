Tracking Cooler and Drier Air for the Weekend

Tracking a cold front, which arrives late on Friday, giving us our best chance for showers and storms. Cooler and drier air settles in for the weekend. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
TONIGHT– Partly cloudy, with a few showers and storms, as lows cool to the middle 60s.
THURSDAY – Mostly cloudy, with showers and storms, as highs warm to the lower 80s.
