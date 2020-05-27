Doing the little things: Firemen save bird

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s not always prying someone out of a wrecked car or racing into a burning building that makes a difference.

Even it it’s just a little one.

Recently the Madison County Fire Department had an unexpected visitor at its station and refuse to leave.

Since the blue-feathered friend wouldn’t go on his own, firefighter Daniel gave him a little help getting back to his home.