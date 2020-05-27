“Interim” removed from Transylvania president’s title

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – John Williams is no longer the “interim” president of Transylvania University.

The school’s Board of Trustees took the unprecedented step of removing the tag from Williams’ title, making him the school’s 27th president.

Williams will serve in that role until July 1, when Brien Lewis takes over.

A longtime academic administrator with a background in dentistry, Williams postponed his retirement last year to lead the university.

Williams took over after Seamus Carey left for Iona College.

The board also approved honorary degrees for President Williams and his wife, Lucy Sims Williams, both 1974 graduates of the university.

The degrees will be presented when the university holds an in-person graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020. A virtual celebration was held May 23, 2020.