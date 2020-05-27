Groups challenge voting changes; Adams, Beshear offer a little different responses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s new Voter ID law has been challenged in court and the same groups want the vote-by-mail system in place for the June 23 primary used in the November general election to extend the same health and safety protections. Secretary of State Michael Adams and Gov. Andy Beshear had different responses, although being sued for an issue he supported caused Beshear to chuckle. - Advertisement - The American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Kentucky, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, and Covington & Burling filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday.

According to a release, the lawsuit was filed on behalf of the League of Women Voters of Kentucky, the Louisville Urban League, the Kentucky State Conference of the NAACP, and several individuals.

The groups are challenging a number of issues, including ones that put residents at “dire and unnecessary risk in order to vote, including a new photo ID requirement that would increase Kentuckians’ risk of exposure to COVID-19 by forcing them to visit ID-issuing offices to exercise their right to vote,” the lawsuit argues.

“Kentuckians should not be forced to choose between their health and their vote. Kentucky can and should protect voters by eliminating the photo ID requirement and allowing vote by mail in the November election because the spread of COVID-19 will remain a risk. Our lawsuit seeks sensible solutions to safely allow people to exercise their right to vote in a pandemic,” said Ceridwen Cherry, a staff attorney with the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project.

Related Article: Sec. of state honors Kentucky civic leaders The provisions being challenged include:

A photo ID requirement to vote in-person and by mail-in absentee ballot. Senate Bill 2 was recently enacted and requires voters to present photo ID to vote in-person, and it requires voters applying for a mail-in absentee ballot to include a copy of the voter’s photo ID with the ballot application.

This unreasonably burdens the fundamental right to vote of Kentuckians who are practicing recommended physical distancing to protect the health and safety of themselves and their communities.

The photo ID requirement is set to take effect July 15.

A requirement that voters qualify for one from a narrow list of excuses to vote by mail before there is a COVID-19 vaccine — meaning the vast majority of eligible voters would have to physically go to their polling places, threatening both public safety and the health of individual voters.