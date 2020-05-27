Employee fired over alleged role in hanging effigy of governor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – An employee of the Neil Huffman Auto Group was fired for alleged involvement in hanging an effigy of Governor Andy Beshear in a tree near the State Capitol on Sunday.

It occurred during what was billed as a protest rally in defense of constitutional rights, including the right to bear arms.

The auto group has a dealership in Frankfort where the rally was held.

Shannon Huffman, Human Resources Manager at the Neil Huffman Auto Group, released the following statement.

“The Neil Huffman Auto Group does not condone threats of violence in any form, whether they be a call to action or an implied threat. Following an internal investigation of this matter, the employee was terminated. There is no place for hate or intolerance at any of our dealerships.”