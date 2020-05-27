Doctors prepare for “Trauma Season”

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)– During the coronavirus pandemic for the last almost three months, much of the focus for medical professionals has been on Covid-19 patients.

But the reality is during this time. there are other patients still in need of treatment.

Dr. Andrew Bernard with the UK HealthCare emergency department says the staff is preparing for what it calls another time.

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer. It’s also the start to ‘trauma season’.

“It does pick up spring summer and fall because people get out and they get more active,” says Dr. Bernard.

As people increase time outdoors because of the warm weather, an increase in trauma cases also occurs. It’s the beginning to a six-month period where hospitals see an influx of patients.

“We talk a lot about Covid19 and other medical problems, but if you’re under the age of 45 chances are you died from injury,” Dr. Bernard described.

This year could look a little different with Covid19, but doctors say that should not keep you from seeking care.

“There’s no reason to stay away. You’re going to get screened, but heck I get screened every day I come to work to make sure I don’t have Covid-19. And if you come as a patient or visitor they’re going to screen you, too, and that’s just so they can keep you safe and us safe,” he explained.

Doctors also say it’s important to seek that care immediately despite Covid-19 concerns.

“They shouldn’t feel inhibited about coming to the ER for any medical problem, especially for injury. Injuries need treatment often. They can get aggravated and get worse. And if you have a serious life threatening injury obviously you could have a serious complication or even die from injuries,” Dr. Bernard concluded.