Where to catch the best view of the light show honoring Fayette Co. 2020 grads

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- A light show will take place Wednesday night in an effort to make graduation special for the class of 2020, which has to sacrifice traditional ceremonies because of the coronavirus.

“The heart of downtown Lexington will literally beat for the FCPS Class of 2020 Wednesday night, thanks to iHeartRadio and City Center,” the district says.

Every 30 minutes starting at 9:30 p.m. on the last day of school, May 27th, a light and music show will honor the graduates.

There will be showings until 12 a.m. You can catch it 9:30 p.m., 10 p.m., 10:30 p.m., 11 p.m., 11:30 p.m. and 12 a.m.

The colors of the districts’ six large high schools will be on display to the tune of “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” by Justin Timberlake on 104.5 The Cat.

“Being able to light up City Center with a special musical arrangement hopefully makes for a night these Seniors will never forget!” said Ralph Coldiron with City Center.

He credited Henry Clay High School alum Ross Boggess and other community supporters.

You’ll be able to see the show on the Main Street side of City Center on the downtown Lexington office tower on the corner of South Limestone and East Main Street.

Organizers recommend viewing it from Phoenix Park or Courthouse Plaza or venues along Main and Limestone, but social distancing rules will be in place plus the best view will be online.

A drone will film the show. You can watch it on 1045thecat.com or on Facebook @1045thecat. It’ll be online May 28th through May 30th.

“We are grateful to our amazing community partners at iHeartRadio and City Center for helping close this year in a special way for our seniors,” said Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk. “The Class of 2020 has shown heart and resiliency while weathering the disappointments of missing out on the special traditions enjoyed by generations of Lexingtonians. It is only fitting that we celebrate their graduation with creative gestures like this one.”