Busy 30 hours for small fire department

MT. VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Don’t tell the Mt. Vernon Fire Department nothing ever happens in small towns.

In its case, when it rains, it pours.

Starting Memorial Day afternoon, through early Tuesday night, firefighters in the town of 2,500 in Rockcastle County had plenty to say grace over.

Around 9 Tuesday night, MVFD crews were dispatched to Lake Linville to help five people who were on a pontoon boat that had broken down, the department said on its Facebook page.

Fire personnel were able to meet at the dock and send two separate pontoons to the stranded boaters. One pontoon transported the boaters back while the other towed the broken down boat.

At about 5 a.m. Tuesday, crews were dispatched to a reported brush fire on Hysinger Hollow Road in Mount Vernon. When firefighters responded, they found the remnants of an old farm house had been burning for some time before the department was notified, the department said.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze so it would not spread to other areas.

Around 2:30 Monday afternoon, firefighters were dispatched to a house fire on Perciful Street in Mount Vernon. With help from the Brodhead Fire Department, Mt. Vernon crews arrived and quickly located and put out a small fire in a bedroom, containing the fire to that area.

The rest of the home suffered some smoke damage, according to the department.