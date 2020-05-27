21c Museum Hotel in Lexington lays-off 121 employees

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The financial impact of the coronavirus has led to more than 100 employees being laid-off at the 21c Museum Hotel in downtown Lexington, according to the company.

The 121 layoffs include restaurant staff, housekeepers and some management positions, according to the company, which says the layoffs are expected to be permanent.

All nine of the company’s hotels were temporarily closed in March when the pandemic hit. The company says the closure and slow, phased-in reopening took a financial toll.

The boutique chain hotel is known for its contemporary art and chef-driven restaurants.